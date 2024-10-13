Michael Coulson celebrates his winning goal for Bridlington Town at Garforth Town on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A dominant first half and a Michael Coulson header helped the Seasiders earn a 1-0 victory over Garforth Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders started the first period brightly, taking the NPL Division East game to Garforth, writes Alexander Fynn.

There were early chances aplenty from the visiting side, attacking the goal at every opportunity, Danny Earl was unlucky not to open the scoring as a superb save from the Garforth stopper Harry Flatters denied him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Dyer tried his luck from a header only to be denied by Flatters.

Skipper Simon Heslop in action for Brid Town during the win at Garforth Town. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Brid had some defensive work to do and remained resilient to deny Garforth any opportunity.

A superb break from Dyer along the right wing, followed by a looping cross into the area allowed Coulson to head the ball past the stricken keeper to open Brid’s account.

Garforth were starting to press for the equaliser, but Town were able to keep them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were then to take some control just before the break as they pushed for the equaliser however their best effort glided over the bar.

Garforth get to grips with Brid Town

As the rain began to fall, in the second period, the conditions became a little tricky for both sides, Sebastian Malkowski was called into the action as he pulled off a brilliant save to deny Harry Viggars.

Garforth took control for large spells, but Brid’s defence stood firm as did Malkowski to deny any scoring opportunity.

The rain became heavy making vision for both sides difficult however as the Seasiders were running into the wind, they had to hold firm in all areas to frustrate the home side and earn a valuable away victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there are injury concerns over Dyer, who came off after he had clashed knees, and Josh Barrett took a twist to his ankle, while Earl left the field due to a tight hamstring as precautionary measure.

The victory lifted Brid into 15th position in the league table

Seasiders manager Denny Ingram said: “I am really pleased with the performance.

"We stuck to the task, the second half was difficult running into the rain and wind, but we held firm, and I am proud of the lads today.

"A dominant attacking first period secured the win.”

Brid are back at home this Saturday, playing against Dunston.