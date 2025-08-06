Michael Coulson nets extra-time FA Cup winner as Bridlington Town knock out Knaresborough Town in replay

Ahmed Salam on the attack for Bridlington Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round replay win at home to Knaresborough Town on Tuesday night. Photo by TCF Photography

Michael Coulson’s extra-time goal sent Bridlington Town through to the next round of the FA Cup after seeing off Knaresborough in Tuesday's night’s Extra Preliminary Round replay at Queensgate.

Knaresborough had the first opportunities as they fired a plethora of shots at the Seasiders’ goal, but shot stopper Jonathan Dash was equal to the threat.

A weekday crowd of 363 at the Mounting Systems stadium in full voice cheering on the red and whites almost had something to celebrate,

Michael Coulson had the first chance for the Seasiders when he had a shot from distance, however the Knaresborough keeper dealt with the threat.

The home side came close again when Jake Day took a shot at goal and took a deflection off a Knaresborough defender as the ball fell to Coulson, but his shot was saved and went for corner.

Ahmed Salam was next to attempt a shot on goal as he took on three defenders, but the chance came to nothing.

Will Annan played a great cross into Day, but his header went straight to the Knaresborough keeper.

Jack Dyche for the visitors came close in finding the opener when he was through on goal, but his shot went over the bar as the first half wore on

Dyche came close again when he was one on one with the keeper and Dash palmed the ball out of harms way.

Knaresborough began the second half brightly and were soon to get their reward when Jack Lazenby managed to find bottom corner from a low range opportunity.

Moments later Brodie Sedman for Bridlington was shown a red card for a challenge on Aaron White.

Tempers though began to flare as Coulson was brought down in the area from tackle by Dan Thirkell, however the official waved any penalty appeals away, much to home crowd’s frustrations as they made their voices heard towards the man I the middle.

Ten minutes later the home side found the equaliser when Coulson beat his man and passed the ball to Day who crossed the ball into the middle for Ahmed Salam whose bullet header flew into the top corner of the goal.

As extra-time began, Coulson put Brid Town in the lead. Annan shot straight at the Boro keeper, as he spilt the ball, Coulson calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner from the rebound.

Day went one-on-one with the keeper, he tried his luck from distance, but the ball went over the bar.

Dash went on to make a brilliant save from a Knaresborough attack, as he parried the ball away for a corner, which was certain for the right-hand corner had it not been for his quick reactions the game could have seen penalties.

The Brid defence held firm into the closing stages as the visitors briefly threated however it was the Queensgate men that progress to the next round against West Auckland Town.

Brid boss Mike Thompson said: “We tried to take the positives from Saturday, it’s a game before the season starts, we could have potentially wrapped the match up earlier, the sending off appeared to galvanise us, overall I’m really pleased with win and how the lads stuck together.”