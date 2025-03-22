Michael Coulson's superb hat-trick earns crucial 4-1 win for Bridlington Town at relegation rivals Heaton Stannington

Bridlington Town won 4-1 at relegation rivals Heaton Stannington. Photos by Alexander Fynn

A Michael Coulson hat-trick secured a crucial three points for Mike Thompson’s Seasiders as they faced fellow strugglers Heaton Stannington in the NPL East.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​This is a win that could prove vital to Bridlington Town’s survival in the league moving them up to 16th in NPL East but they are still in a battle to remain in the league, writes Alexander Fynn.

The first chance came with only about five minutes on the clock when Jack Hall fired in a great kick into Ahmed Salam, however Salam’s header was easily dealt with by the Stan keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulson broke the deadlock for the Seasiders when Salam stormed in a great cross to the ex-Barnsley striker and he headed the ball thunderously into the back of the net.

Josh Barrett in action for Bridlington Town at relegation rivals Heaton Stannington. Photo by Alexander Fynn

However, Heaton Stannington quickly responded as Bailey Adamson was one-on-one with keeper Hall and he dribbled round the gloveman and tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Coulson sent the Seasiders back in front from a Salam corner, as the striker blasted the ball into the net leaving the keeper rooted to his spot.

It was very much a midfield battle for the rest of the half, with no side having any clear-cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulson completed his hat-trick with about three minutes of the second half played, from the penalty spot, as Salam was pulled down in the area and the striker fired the ball in.

Alex Markham in action for Bridlington Town in the 4-1 win at relegation rivals Heaton Stannington. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Adamson had a chance to get Heaton Stannington back into the game, as a cross came into the middle, but Adamson’s shot was dragged just wide.

Thompson made his first substitution as Salam came off for Nathan Dyer.

Sam Leverett whipped in a corner only for it to be cleared away by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Allan made it four for the Seasiders as Coulson fired a free-kick into the middle and Allan directed a bullet header into the net.

Hat-trick hero Coulson was rested late in the game as Dan Hartley was brought on.

Brid boss Thompson said after the match: “We told them pre-game, if we win we go out of the relegation zone regardless of what happens around us.

"We know the importance of the game, but we came here to win.”

Town are without a game this coming Saturday and are away to second-placed Emley on Saturday April 5.