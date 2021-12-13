Whitby Town news

The younger brother of Boro defender Anfernee impressed whilst on trial at Rockcliffe Park and signed a contract at the Riverside Stadium in February this year.

Dijksteel is a product of the Feyenoord academy where he spent a decade from the age of seven.

He also had a spell with another Dutch outfit in Telstar 21.

Speaking after the youngster’s debut off the bench against Mickleover last Saturday, Blues’ joint-manager Lee Bullock said: “I thought it was a really good introduction.

“His first touch of the game was brilliant and he got away from two men and he’s got pace about him.

“I asked the lads at half-time about finding through balls when Malik came on which happened and he’s gone and got himself an assist.