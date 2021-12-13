MIddlesbrough ace Malik Dijksteel sparkles on Whitby Town debut
Twenty-year-old attacking midfielder Malik Dijksteel made his Blues debut in the defeat of Mickleover after signing on loan from Middlesbrough.
The younger brother of Boro defender Anfernee impressed whilst on trial at Rockcliffe Park and signed a contract at the Riverside Stadium in February this year.
Dijksteel is a product of the Feyenoord academy where he spent a decade from the age of seven.
He also had a spell with another Dutch outfit in Telstar 21.
Speaking after the youngster’s debut off the bench against Mickleover last Saturday, Blues’ joint-manager Lee Bullock said: “I thought it was a really good introduction.
“His first touch of the game was brilliant and he got away from two men and he’s got pace about him.
“I asked the lads at half-time about finding through balls when Malik came on which happened and he’s gone and got himself an assist.
“He also got stuck in with some heavy tackles which you don’t normally expect from the academy boys but we’ve found two who can mix it at this level as Harry Green’s very similar as well.”