Brad Fewster celebrates his leveller for Whitby Town against Nantwich Town last weekend PHOTO BY BRUAN MURFIELD

The Blues sealed a return to the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground late last week, writes Liam Ryder.

Gell, who has had two previous spells with the Seasiders, departed last summer for local rivals Marske United, however the central midfield player is now back in blue.

He now returns to link up with Nathan Haslam after a brief spell away at Mount Pleasant.

The midfielder is no stranger to aiding Whitby's survival bid having done the same in 2016, where it was his crucial strike against Barwell that secured Town's status in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Speaking following his return, Gell told The Whitby Gazette: “It’s great to be back. I didn’t expect to go straight back into the side so I was really happy when Nathan picked me.

“It was good to get 90 minutes as it’s been a while and I loved being back out there.”

With Gell back linking back up with the Blues, manager Haslam expressed his pleasure in bringing Gell back to the club.

"We didn't want to lose him in the summer, but at the time he thought Marske was a better option for him," he said. "Luckily for us we've had the opportunity to bring him back to the club and he brings a lot of experience to us.

"He's a seasoned campaigner in the league and he's been really successful at Whitby. We do need his experience and we need that know how."

Gell will be hoping to impress in Saturday’s game at high-flying Gainsborough Trinity, with the Blues eager to banish the memories of a 6-0 home thrashing by Trinity in September.

This hammering caused Lee Bullock to step down as manager, with Haslam stepping into the role.

Trinity are struggling for form at the moment, their 1-0 loss at Whitby’s relegation rivals Liversedge on Tuesday was their third successive away defeat.