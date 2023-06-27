Adam Gell has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.

The reliable midfield man has made 257 appearances for the Seasiders across three spells - netting 15 times, including a number of memorable strikes from saving the Blues from relegation to opening the scoring in the first ever league meeting at home with Scarborough Athletic.

Since his return to the club from Marske United in January, his presence in the centre of the park played a huge role in the Seasiders' run to comfortable survival after a poor first half of the campaign.

Gell has made himself one of the first names on Nathan Haslam's team sheet and will be looking to cement his place in a deep-lying midfield role throughout the 2023-24 campaign.