Midfield star Kieran Glynn set to reach century of Scarborough Athletic appearances in Leamington home clash

Kieran Glynn is set to make his 100th appearance for Boro this weekend at home to Leamington

A terrific second-half performance secured Boro a 2-0 home win against Alfreton Town in midweek, with a classy man of the match performance from Glynn, who is due to play his 100th competitive match for the club in this game, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro will want to carry on where they left off in midweek, when Leamington visit the Flamingo Land Stadium, 3pm kick-off.

Their veteran manager Paul Holleran has been at the helm for over 13 years, since November 2009, and this will be his 647th competitive game as boss.

Michael Coulson on the attack during the defeat of Alfreton PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

After a poor run of form, Leamington have picked up four points from their last two games, coming from behind to beat Darlington 2-1 last Saturday, with goals from Kelsey Mooney and Jack Lane, and keeper Ted Cann, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, saved a penalty from ex-Boro striker Jacob Hazel, then on Tuesday, Dan Turner netted in a 1-1 draw at Telford.

Bottom side Telford look doomed, with just 20 points, but above them, draw specialists Leamington (drawn 15 of their 31 league games), are one of five teams all level on 33 points, and they are above the relegation zone only on goal-difference, and are still seeking a first away win of the season (Played 14 Won 0 Drawn 10 Lost 4).

Athletic will head to Bradford Park Avenue in their next match, played on Monday evening, with the West Yorkshire side also struggling near the foot of the National League North table. The game will kick off at 7.45pm.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (5th)

Boston United (A) D 2-2

Brackley Town (H) D 0-0

Kidderminster H (A) W 1-0

Farsley Celtic (H) L 1-2

Spennymoor T (A) D 2-2

Alfreton Town (H) W 2-0

LEAMINGTON (19th)

Kings Lynn Town (H) L 0-3

Blyth Spartans (H) L 0-1

Bradford PA (A) L 1-3

Buxton (H) L 0-1

Darlington (H) W 2-1