Adam Gell has signed a new Whitby Town contract. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town midfielder Adam Gell has signed a new contract at the Towbar Express Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who made 30 appearances across last season, also scored two Pitching In Northern Premier League goals since his September 2024 return from Bishop Auckland.

Gell, a central midfielder, made a scoring return to the club in last year's 6-2 win at Hebburn Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After establishing himself as a regular in Gary Liddle's side, Gell has extended his stay at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Gell said: "I'm delighted to sign for Whitby Town again. The decision was an easy one.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for the club again for another season and I'm excited to continue working with both Gary and Jason."

Blues manager Gary Liddle said: "Since coming back to the club in September last year, Gelly has played an important role in our team and in our survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's whole hearted, committed, and epitomises exactly the type of character we want at this club.

"He was desperate to stay with us and we're really pleased to get the chance to work with again."

For the 2025/26 season, Adam Gell is sponsored by Kevin Hope & Tim Ingle.

This follows new Seasiders deals handed to fellow midfielders Michael Woods and Lewis Hawkins, as well as striker Jake Charles and the versatile Aaron Haswell, as Liddle begins to build the Town squad for next season.

Whitby have also signed former West Auckland Town winger James Harrison for next season.