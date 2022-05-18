Midfielder Adam Gell moves away from Whitby Town

Whitby Town midfielder Adam Gell has departed the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 9:55 am
Midfielder Adam Gell, centre, has left Whitby Town
The 31-year-old, who re-joined Town from Shildon in 2018, spent last season in and out of the team due to injury.

However, he did still manage to make 16 appearances across the 2021/22 campaign.

Initially signed by Chris Hardy from Guisborough Town in 2015, Gell became an instant hit and needed little persuasion to return from his spell in the Northern League with Shildon when the Seasiders came calling to get him back.

Whitby Town have thanked Adam for his hard work and commitment to the club, and they wish him all the best for the future.

