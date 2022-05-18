Midfielder Adam Gell, centre, has left Whitby Town

The 31-year-old, who re-joined Town from Shildon in 2018, spent last season in and out of the team due to injury.

However, he did still manage to make 16 appearances across the 2021/22 campaign.

Initially signed by Chris Hardy from Guisborough Town in 2015, Gell became an instant hit and needed little persuasion to return from his spell in the Northern League with Shildon when the Seasiders came calling to get him back.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...