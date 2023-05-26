Whitby Town news (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old was born in Rotherham and made 24 appearances for the Nailers across the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division and various cup competitions last season, writes Liam Ryder.

The Seasiders have fought hard to bring in the talented, attack-minded player, who started his career with Rotherham United, before having loan spells with Scarborough Athletic and Guiseley, along with a brief spell at Farsley Celtic before switching to Belper last season.

Manager Nathan Haslam said: "I was very impressed with Jacob when we played Belper away in November last year and from that day I kept my tabs on him.

"He's a player that I made a priority to get over the line this summer and I'm delighted to have got it done."

Gratton, who is raring to go in a Whitby shirt, added: "I've liked everything Nathan's had to say and he's sold the club to me really well.

"For me, it's just about coming in, playing games, and enjoying it. I feel that Whitby will be a good place where I'm able to do that.

"I've known Harrison (Beeden) for quite a while as I played with him in the youth team at Rotherham. He's always been in my ear saying good things about the club."