Midfielder Kieran Glynn leaves Scarborough Athletic to join rivals Hereford

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 16:27 BST
Kieran Glynn has left Boro. Photo by Zach ForsterKieran Glynn has left Boro. Photo by Zach Forster
​Midfielder Kieran Glynn has left Scarborough Athletic to join National League North rivals Hereford.

Glynn, who rejoined the club last summer, has left the club after struggling to hold down a place in the team this season, writes Steve Adamson.

The former FC United and Salford City player, who also had loan spells at Woking and Southport, originally joined Boro on loan from Salford in January 2020.

His Boro debut was in a 2-1 home win against Matlock Town in the NPL Premier Division on 18 January 2020.

Kieran Glynn has left Boro to join Hereford. Photos by Zach ForsterKieran Glynn has left Boro to join Hereford. Photos by Zach Forster
He then joined Boro on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020, soon becoming hugely popular with the supporters, who loved his skilful, jinking runs in midfield.

He remained a fans favourite, until leaving to sign a full-time contract with National League side AFC Fylde in the summer of 2023.

He rejoined Boro last summer, but has spent much of the time on the bench in recent weeks.

Glynn made 148 appearances for the Seadogs,117 starting and 31 subs, with six goals and 29 assists and 19 Man of Match awards.

