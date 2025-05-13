Midfielder Lewis Hawkins has signed a new contract with Whitby Town FC. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town midfielder Lewis Hawkins has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the Towbar Express Stadium until 2026.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old central midfielder signed for the Seasiders from Guisborough Town in September 2020 and has since gone on to be a mainstay in the heart of the Seasiders' team, including making 35 appearances last season.

Before arriving at the Towbar Express Stadium, Hawkins had played for Spennymoor Town, Blyth Spartans, York City and Hartlepool United, netting two EFL goals for Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Hawkins signing a new deal, manager Gary Liddle said: "Lewis has proven over his time here, long before I arrived, how crucial he is to this team and squad both on the field and off it.

Mitchell Curry is to leave Whitby Town. Photos by Brian Murfield

"He cares, has an exemplary attitude to training and games, and has shown he has leadership qualities to go with it, along with his obvious quality on the ball.

"Last season began very stop-stat for him but once over his injuries, he showed during the second half of the season just how important he was."

Town striker Mitchell Curry is to depart the Towbar Express Stadium ahead of the 2025-26 Pitching In Northern Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old forward joined the Seasiders from Blyth Spartans towards the back end of the 2024-25 season, and he made 10 appearances, netting goals on two occasions.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Whitby Town would like to thank Mitch for his efforts and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”