Lewis Hawkins, left, celebrates a goal with Whitby Town teammate Brad Fewster

The 28-year-old Hartlepool United product joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2020, and he made 33 appearances in all competitions last term.

Born in Middlesbrough, the former Blyth Spartans, Spennymoor Town and York City man progressed through the ranks at Hartlepool and scored his first professional goals in the same game against Barnet in 2016, with his first winning the club's goal of the season award.

With 54 Football League appearances to his name, Hawkins brings a wealth of experience to the Town midfield.

Lewis Hawkins challenges for the ball