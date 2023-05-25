News you can trust since 1882
Midfielder Lewis Hawkins takes up one-year contract extension with Whitby Town

Whitby Town have announced that midfielder Lewis Hawkins has taken up his one-year contract extension with the club.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th May 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
The experienced former Hartlepool United man has made exactly 100 appearances for the Seasiders over two spells, and Nathan Haslam was keen to secure the services of a player who has been virtually an ever-present over the last two seasons, writes Liam Ryder.

Lewis Hawkins said: "As a group, we're all keen to right the wrongs from last season and we've got a chance at that by making a good start to the new season.

"If we can get a run going, we hope we can finish a lot higher up the table.

Lewis Hawkins has signed on for next season with the Blues.Lewis Hawkins has signed on for next season with the Blues.
Lewis Hawkins has signed on for next season with the Blues.
"With our form in the second half of last season, it shows that with a better start we could have had a much better season so I'm hopeful we can do that this time around."

He added: "I believe we've got some new names coming in imminently and I'm sure that they can bring the best out of us as they'll make sure that no one gets complacent about their starting place."

Nathan Haslam added: "Lewis is coming into his fourth year with us now and I can't say much more about him other than he's an all-rounder.

"He's a really integral part of our squad and I think we've seen just how strong an influence he has on the side as he's missed when he's not involved."

Town have also secured the services of keeper Shane Bland, Harrison Beeden and Priestley Griffiths for next season.

