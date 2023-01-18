Scarborough Ladies Under-16s netted a 3-1 win at Weighton. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Boro started the first half strongly, dominating play but couldn't quite break down the Weighton defence.

But with the wind at their backs the second half was one way traffic and the visitors took a deserved lead with midfielder Lil Scott hitting two goals in three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately after the restart, super striker Lucy Fairbank hit a third for Boro in a devastating attacking spell for the away team scoring three goals in just five minutes.