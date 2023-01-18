Midfielder Lil Scott hits double as Scarborough Ladies Under-16s beat title rivals Market Weighton 3-1
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s started 2023 with a fantastic 3-1 away victory against title rivals Market Weighton.
Boro started the first half strongly, dominating play but couldn't quite break down the Weighton defence.
But with the wind at their backs the second half was one way traffic and the visitors took a deserved lead with midfielder Lil Scott hitting two goals in three minutes.
Immediately after the restart, super striker Lucy Fairbank hit a third for Boro in a devastating attacking spell for the away team scoring three goals in just five minutes.
Weighton pulled a goal back but Boro were worthy winners, as every Scarborough player gave 100% in a fantastic team performance, all working hard and playing for each other.