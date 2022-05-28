Midfielder Luca Colville signs new two-year deal for Scarborough Athletic

Luca Colville has signed a two-year deal with Scarborough Athletic

Colville, 23, was a key player in Boro's push for promotion to National League North, impressing since his move to the Flamingo Land Stadium club last October from Greenock Morton.

Boro also secured Ryan Watson's services for another season earlier in the week.

Watson, who played most of last season at right-back, reached a century of appearances for Athletic in the 2021-22 campaign.#

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seadogs have also secured another pre-season fixture, as they play host to Yorkshire Amateur on Tuesday July 19, 7.45pm kick-off.

The Ammers are managed by former Boro striker Nathan Cartman and include fellow ex-Seadogs Leon Osborne and Fernando Moke in their squad.