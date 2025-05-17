Midfielder Michael Woods signs new deal with Whitby Town until 2026

Michael Woods has signed a new deal with Whitby Town until the summer of 2026. Photo by Owen Cox

Whitby Town midfielder Michael Woods has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old joined the Seasiders from Scarborough Athletic in February 2025 and made a scoring debut that month against Leek Town, writes Liam Ryder.

Woods made seven appearances in all competitions on the way to helping Gary Liddle's side survive relegation from the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods scored two times in total, with his winner at Leek being added to by a strike at Mickleover in March.

On signing his new deal, Woods said: "I'm delighted to get sorted for next season. I've loved every minute since arriving at the club.

"I can't wait to get started again. I think all the lads really enjoy playing under the gaffer and his staff.

"Hopefully we can carry on the momentum from where we finished off last season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Gary Liddle added: "Woodsy brings a wealth of experience into the group with him. He played a huge role on and off the field in securing our safety last season.

"He played with a broken foot which showed his commitment to the cause and I've no doubt he'll be a huge player for us next season."

Woods joins his fellow midfielder Lewis Hawkins, utility man Aaron Haswell and former Scarborough Athletic striker Jake Charles in signing on until the end of next season, with former West Auckland Town winger James Harrison also signing up for the Seasiders for the 2025-26 campaign.