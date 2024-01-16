Midfielder Olly Dyson joins Scarborough Athletic on loan from York City
A statement from Scarborough Athletic FC said: “We are pleased to confirm the loan signing of Olly Dyson from York City on an initial month's loan.
“The versatile player, 24, who has an abundance of energy, has joined Jono Greening's side.
“Dyson, who joined the Minstermen in 2020, has been an ever-present first team player until this season, having made over 100 appearances for York City.
"Dyson will be no stranger to some of the Seadogs, having played with Dom Tear and Luca Colville at Huddersfield Town, whilst Ryan Whitley played alongside Dyson at York City.
“Olly helped the Minstermen to promotion from National League North via the play-offs in the 2021/22 season and his experience and versatility will be a boost to Jono's side over the coming weeks.
“Welcome to Scarborough, Olly!”