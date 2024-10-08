Midfielder Pippa Wedge stars as Scarborough Ladies FC under-15s’ second-half surge sinks Old Malton
The Boro Under-15s squad travelled the short distance down the A64 to take on their local rivals Old Malton St Mary’s, winning 5-1 on a beautiful sunny morning.
The home club started the game as the stronger team, and were through on the Boro goal a number of times, but failed to hit the target.
Boro goalkeeper Liv Smith, who was acting as a sweeper, thwarted a number of runs in on goal by Old Malton.
Scarborough went one nil up after some fine work down the right hand side by Alice Wood, who squared the ball to Layla Bint on the edge of the box, and the latter slotted a shot into the top corner.
Malton soon equalised with another through-ball beating the Scarborough defence, and the home striker slotting into the bottom corner beautifully to leave the scoreline finely poised at 1-1 at the interval.
Scarborough set off much better in the second half of the derby showdown, quickly going into the lead with a superb solo run and finish from the impressive Pippa Wedge.
This was quickly followed by a third goal from Bint who hammered it home from the edge of the box to double the visiting team’s advantage.
Old Malton St Mary’s came at Scarborough again, but Smith, in goal, stood tall, and she was well backed up by her defence.
Isla Jones then played a lovely through-ball, after good work in midfield, from Wedge and Wood, to Bint who again slammed the ball home, to wrap up a well-deserved hat-trick.
The victory was capped off by a fifth goal, which unfortunately for St Mary’s was an own goal.
This was a great performance from the Scarborough girls, and a well-deserved victory against a strong Old Malton team.
Wedge was awarded girl of the game for her dominant display in midfield and great solo goal.
Third-placed Boro will now head to title rivals Bishopthorpe White Rose, who are currently placed second in the table, in a crunch clash this coming Saturday morning.