Priestley Griffiths

The 25-year-old Middlesbrough Academy product has previously had spells with Spennymoor Town, Blyth Spartans, Marske United and Bishop Auckland, and he joined the Blues last summer after a successful trial period.

The central midfielder was a regular in the side throughout the 2021/22 campaign and he notched two goals, his first being a stunner in the 5-0 Buildbase FA Trophy victory against Mossley at the Towbar Express Stadium.