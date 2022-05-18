Midfielder Priestley Griffiths signs new deal with Whitby Town

Midfielder Priestley Griffiths has signed a new contract with Whitby Town.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 6:57 pm
The 25-year-old Middlesbrough Academy product has previously had spells with Spennymoor Town, Blyth Spartans, Marske United and Bishop Auckland, and he joined the Blues last summer after a successful trial period.

The central midfielder was a regular in the side throughout the 2021/22 campaign and he notched two goals, his first being a stunner in the 5-0 Buildbase FA Trophy victory against Mossley at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Joint-managers Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam have been impressed by the highly-rated playmaker to offer him a new deal at the club.

