Midfielder Ryan Watson leaves Scarborough Athletic to return to former club Farsley Celtic

A statement on the Scarborough Athletic website said: “The long-serving midfielder, who joined the Seadogs in 2018/19 from Farsley Celtic, was offered a new deal, however has opted for more playing time, which could not be guaranteed as Jonathan Greening refreshes his squad.

"The midfielder, who has played under numerous managers during his time at the club, helping the Seadogs to three County Cup Finals and one promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The midfielder is one of few players to don the Boro shirt and make over 100 competitive appearances, since Steve Kittrick snapped up Watson in late 2018.