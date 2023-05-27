News you can trust since 1882
Midfielder Ryan Watson leaves Scarborough Athletic to return to former club Farsley Celtic

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that Ryan Watson has left the club following the expiry of his contract to return to Farsley Celtic.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Midfielder Ryan Watson leaves Scarborough Athletic to return to former club Farsley Celtic

A statement on the Scarborough Athletic website said: “The long-serving midfielder, who joined the Seadogs in 2018/19 from Farsley Celtic, was offered a new deal, however has opted for more playing time, which could not be guaranteed as Jonathan Greening refreshes his squad.

"The midfielder, who has played under numerous managers during his time at the club, helping the Seadogs to three County Cup Finals and one promotion.

“The midfielder is one of few players to don the Boro shirt and make over 100 competitive appearances, since Steve Kittrick snapped up Watson in late 2018.

“We would like to thank Ryan for all his efforts over the past five seasons and to his family who have supported the club across the country to support Ryan and the team.”

