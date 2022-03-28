Mike Barker scores eight goals as Trafalgar cruise into Scarborough FA Sunday Cup final

Trafalgar

Traf will now face Valley, whose semi-final opponents Eastfield United conceded, in the final, with the venue and date yet to be decided.

Sean Exley smashed in five goals for Traf, with Lewis Taylor (2), Luke Jones and Danny Price also on target.

Tham Dridi scored the consolation goal for the hosts.

Traf player-boss Jamie Patterson said: "Mike Barker was man of the match as he was deadly in front of goal, and Sean Exley also impressed.

"Fair play to Goal Sports who battled all the way throughout."

Newlands moved into third place in the Scarborough Sunday League with a 12-0 win at Roscoes Bar.

Issy Pearson led the way with four goals while Zac Hansen and Ryan Link smacked in two apiece, with Rob Whitehead, Tristan Mustoe, George Wilson and Ben Luntley also on target.

Sean Exley hit five goals for Trafalgar