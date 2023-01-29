News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mike Thompson steps down as Bridlington Town boss, Costello and Milham take over

Mike Thompson has stepped down as manager of NPL East side Bridlington Town.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mike Thompson steps down as Bridlington Town boss, Costello and Milham take over
Mike Thompson steps down as Bridlington Town boss, Costello and Milham take over

In a statement on social media, Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite said: “Mike Thompson our first team manager has today informed the club he has resigned from his position.

“The team will now be managed by Adrian Costello and Ron Milham who have been assisting Mike Thompson this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We wish Mike all the best for the future and thank him for the hard work and time spent managing the team for the last 7 months.”

Bridlington Town