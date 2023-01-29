Mike Thompson steps down as Bridlington Town boss, Costello and Milham take over
Mike Thompson has stepped down as manager of NPL East side Bridlington Town.
In a statement on social media, Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite said: “Mike Thompson our first team manager has today informed the club he has resigned from his position.
“The team will now be managed by Adrian Costello and Ron Milham who have been assisting Mike Thompson this season.
“We wish Mike all the best for the future and thank him for the hard work and time spent managing the team for the last 7 months.”