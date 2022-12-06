Millie Bowes’ hat-trick fires Heslerton Under-12s Girls to home victory

Heslerton Under-12s Girls in action against Strensall

Heslerton welcomed Strensall Tigers to Sand Lane last weekend in their City of York Girls Football League Division Two encounter.

The girls put on a fantastic display and showed what they are capable of, with a goal from Ellie Downes and a hat-trick from Millie Bowes to secure a 4:2 win.

Player of the Match went to Lexi Watson for her fantastic goalkeeping skills that kept the Under-12s in the game.

Heslerton Under-15s (blue) in action against Copmanthorpe

Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Copmanthorpe to a cold and wet Sands Lane on Sunday in their York and District Youth League clash.

A depleted Heslerton team battled away in the first half and had their goalkeeper Malachey Kendrew to thank for keeping the score down to 2-0 at the break.

The second half started with Heslerton piling on the pressure and pulling a goal back from the spot through Oscar Webb, however legs began to tire and Copmanthorpe scored two more goals again to seal victory.

Heslerton man of the match went to debutant Tom Hirst with a special mention to Will Mackley for his constant work-rate.

Hosts Heslerton Under-15s take aim against Copmanthorpe

Seamer Under-12s claimed a 3-2 victory in their Scarborough & District Minor League top-of-the-table clash at home to POMFS Under-12s League title rivals Scalby.

The visitors took the lead through Ryan Kaabi, against the run of play.

The lead did not last long though as a good move from Seamer saw Albie Lawton silde home the leveller.

Lawton then doubled his tally midway through the half, with some good saves from both goalkeepers maintaining that scoreline until the interval.

Heslerton Under-15s push on

Harry Atkins made it 3-1 midway through the second half to Seamer with a half-volley looping over the keeper for his first goal of the season.

Several more good saves from both keepers kept out some strong shots until one minute from time when Marley Pickard held off the Seamer defenders to coolly slot home Scalby’s second.

The away side nearly snatched a point with last kick of the game when they hit the post and Noah Salt cleared the ball off the line.