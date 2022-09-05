Milner and Holt fire Snainton to opening-day win in Beckett Football League
Snainton got their newitts.com Beckett Football League season off to a cracking start with a 2-1 home win against Division One rivals Ryedale Sports Club.
Snainton’s goals were scored by Rob Holt and Joe Milner.
Sinnington started life in the second division with a superb and served 4-0 home win against Rillington Rovers, with Luke Clemmitt (2), Jon Mitchell and Dougie Brewster on target.
Goldsborough United opened their account for the Division Two season with a 4-0 home win against Duncombe Park Reserves, with Damon Craig (2), Jack Bowden and Ryan Roe notching.
Filey Town Reserves returned to the league with a Ryedale Hospital Cup 5-3 loss at home to Whitby Fisherman’s Academy.
Filey took the lead when an overlapping run from James Smith saw his cross find Jonny Keable, who finished neatly from 18 yards. Whitby soon equalised but once again Keable scored after a goalmouth scramble.
Whitby levelled and then took the lead to turn the game on its head.
The second half saw Whitby take a 4-2 lead before Craig Oliver scored from a corner poking the ball over the line, but with 10 minutes left Whitby made sure of victory scoring their fifth.
In the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup first round, league newcomers Goal Sports lost out 9-0 at home to Civil Service (York).
Fellow new boys, The Valley FC, lost 5-1 at Edgehill, with Jake Adams scoring the consolation goal for the visitors.
Fixtures, Saturday September 10: Kick off 2pm
Div 1: Ayton v Amotherby & Swinton, Kirkdale Utd v bagby and Balk, Union Rovers v Kirkbymoorside Res
Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Goal Sports, Heslerton v Filey Town Res, Sinnington v Whitby Fishermen’s Society, The Valley FC v Rillington.
Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 1: Duncombe Park Res v Snainton