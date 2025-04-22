Mitch Curry goal earns win against Blyth to secure Whitby Town's NPL Premier Division survival
In an uninspiring afternoon on Whitby's part, former Blyth man Mitch Curry separated the two sides with his 69th-minute goal, writes Paul Connolly.
Curry had also scored for Blyth against Whitby in the Blues' 4-3 win over Spartans at Croft Park on Boxing Day.
Safety had all but been confirmed on Sunday evening, with news of an impending points deduction for Matlock Town effectively sealing their spot in the fourth relegation place.
With the news, Whitby Town player-boss Gary Liddle made several changes from the side that beat FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park.
Youngster Callum Wilson replaced Connor Smith, with Sam Collins, Jassem Sukar, Mitch Curry and Kasper Williams also returning to the starting XI.
Liddle, Nathan McGinley, Adam Gell and Matty Tymon dropped out of the side.
Across the first half, action was lacking, with neither side creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.
Lewis Hawkins drilled wide from distance for the hosts with just a minute on the clock before Charlie Aitken poked wide of Shane Bland’s upright moments later for Blyth.
Skipper Jassem Sukar came closest for Whitby, after 12 minutes of the contest, glancing a header marginally wide from Layton Watts’ free-kick.
Watts had a go two minutes later with a speculative lob, but couldn’t find the net.
Gloveman Bland was called into action five minutes later to push Cyril Giraud’s 25-yard free-kick around the post, while Watts continued to cause problems for Blyth at the other end, forcing a save from Lewis Baker.
The best chance for either side came four minutes before half-time. Giraud’s low corner from the left evaded everyone, falling to Charlie Aitken, his first-time low effort was stopped on the line by foot of an alert Bland.
The second half continued very much in the same vein as the first, with very little coming from either side in the opening exchanges.
It would be Whitby who broke the deadlock on 69 minutes.
Watts’ ball forward found the run of Curry, who sent the ball into the net under the body of Baker from a tight angle.
Blyth’s search for an equaliser intensified as the game approached the end. Bland was again called into action to tip Joel Holvey’s free-kick wide.
Moments later the Whitby gloveman was alert again. Giraud danced through the Whitby defence before getting a shot away, Bland this time diverted his effort into the side netting.
The win ensured Whitby’s status in the Northern Premier League Premier Division for the 2025-26 season, and preserved the club’s record of never having been relegated in its 99-year history.
The Seasiders will finish their season with a trip to tackle champions Macclesfield this Saturday.