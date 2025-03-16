Mitchell Curry takes away a vital victory for Whitby Town against Basford United

Whitby Town earned a crucial 1-0 home win against Basford United on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Mitchell Curry scored the only goal of the game as Whitby Town recorded an important triumph at home to fellow relegation battlers Basford United on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders' recent acquisition arrived at the back post to turn home a Layton Watts cross with just six minutes played at the Towbar Express Stadium as Gary Liddle's side put a four-point cushion between themselves and the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's relegation zone, writes Liam Ryder.

It was a deserved home victory for a dogged Town team, who dug deep to keep a struggling Basford side at bay with a determined and resolute display.

The visitors, driven by the energy of Revanelle James, should have moved in front at the start of the contest when he was denied twice by defensive blocks from Town.

It was a big opportunity inside a minute for the Nottinghamshire outfit who were the livelier side early on.

Whitby grew into the game and Liddle's charges did take the lead. It was a neatly-worked goal from striker Curry, who applied the finishing touch from close range after Watts picked him out with a low cross.

Arriving at the back post, the forward's effort elated the home fans and lifted the performance of the Seasiders.

Town were buoyed by going ahead, and Nathan McGinley forced a fine save from Saul Deeney with a towering header following a corner, while Aaron Haswell also saw an effort well dealt with by the visiting goalkeeper before he saw a second attempt blocked.

Both were important and eye-catching stops from the experienced goalkeeper, while at the other end Shane Bland made two routine first-half saves to prevent ex-Seasider Jacob Gratton from equalising.

The Ambers made a similarly bright start to the second period and eight minutes into the half they went close to levelling the scores. James - a regular threat in the visitors' attack - found space on the edge of the area following a low cross from the right and he turned an effort towards goal.

It took a strong low intervention from Bland to tip it away and prevent the equaliser.

Whitby survived further scares as the half wore on with James once again involved in the 69th minute when he was played in on goal, only to poke an attempt well wide with Bland exposed, while Gratton squandered the opportunity to level matters at the death when he flashed a low attempt inches wide of the post.

The Seasiders held on to record a vital win - and kick-start what they hope will be a productive week in their battle to avoid the drop ahead of Saturday’s trips to second-from-bottom side Mickleover, the latter being all-but relegated and Basford eight points adrift of safety thanks to their defeat against the Blues.