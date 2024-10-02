Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s won 6-4.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s earned a superb 5-4 home City of York Girls Football League win against York RI.

Boro striker Molly Skelton was put through on goal on two occasions, but both times, the shots missed their target.

Scarborough continued with their attacks, but the York defence stood tall.

A long ball over the top set the York striker through on goal to score with their first attack.

Molly Skelton scored a hat-trick in thrilling Scarborough Ladies Under-15s win

Skelton was then put through on goal and she slotted home.

RI went 2-1 up and Boro equalised through Skelton.

York made it 3-2, then Pippa Wedge’s shot from the edge of the box levelled it at half-time.

The second half started with Boro going 4-3 up through Layla Bint. the hosts’ pressure was rewarded further when Skelton completed her hat-trick.

RI pulled it back to to 5-4, making the final 10 minutes a nervy affair.

Boro won a corner in the 76 minute, which Bint swung in from the right, and was volleyed in by Isla Jones.

Girl of the game was awarded to Lucy Hartley, for her solid display in defence, backed up brilliantly by Ruby Isherwood.