Nathan Cartman joins NPL East side Yorkshire Amateur

Nathan Cartman has agreed to join NPL Division East side Yorkshire Amateur as a player and assistant manager, after leaving Scarborough Athletic

By Andy Bloomfield
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 10:59 am
Nathan Cartman has joined Yorkshire Amateur

Speaking on the Yorkshire Amateur Twitter account, the striker said: "Speaking to the gaffers it was an offer I couldn't turn down at this point in my career and in my life.

"The chance to get involved in the off-field stuff is massively appealing for moving forward as that's what I want to be involved in.

"Circumstances change as you get older and this opportunity has come along at the perfect time for me.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I've got to know Ogi (joint-boss Craig Ogilvie) quite well over the last few years and I've got a lot of respect for him and trust so when he asked me to come along and meet Neil and the chairman to explain it all.

"It's a really exciting plan they have in place not just for this season but for moving forward too and it fits for me and what I want to do in football when I stop playing so to be able to combine both things at a very good level still is fantastic."

YorkshireScarborough AthleticTwitter