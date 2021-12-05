Nathan Cartman has joined Yorkshire Amateur

Speaking on the Yorkshire Amateur Twitter account, the striker said: "Speaking to the gaffers it was an offer I couldn't turn down at this point in my career and in my life.

"The chance to get involved in the off-field stuff is massively appealing for moving forward as that's what I want to be involved in.

"Circumstances change as you get older and this opportunity has come along at the perfect time for me.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've got to know Ogi (joint-boss Craig Ogilvie) quite well over the last few years and I've got a lot of respect for him and trust so when he asked me to come along and meet Neil and the chairman to explain it all.