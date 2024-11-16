Nathan Dyer’s early strike secures 1-0 triumph for Bridlington Town against Heaton Stannington

Brid's Sam Leverett is closed down by a Heaton Stannington player.

Bridlington Town returned to winning ways at the Mounting Systems Stadium as a Nathan Dyer goal separated the Seasiders and visitors Heaton Stannington in the Northern Premier League Division East game on Saturday afternoon.

After the poor performance in the 5-2 home loss against Ossett United on Tuesday night, Denny Ingram named an unchanged side, writes Alexander Fynn.

Dyer was moved up front with former Ossett United man Alex Peterson, and the changes paid dividends as the former fired the Seasiders in front from a through-ball from Peterson which put Dyer one on one with the keeper, to calmly put the ball past the Stannington stopper.

The Queensgate men were resurgent all over the park, Dyer almost added another goal to his tally, but his shot rebounded off the Heaton Stannington gloveman Lewis Brass, then it was deflected off the post back into play.

Bridlington Town earned a 1-0 home win against Heaton Stannington. Photos by TCF Photography

Visitors Heaton Stannington put their foot on the gas in the second half as Andrew Burn had a close range shot which but was wide of the post.

A frantic second period ensued with most of the action being played in the middle, Alex Peterson in fine form, had a chance to double the lead but his header was over the bar.

Dyer once again went agonizingly close to double the lead from Peterson but his shot was agonizingly wide, Stannington did hit the back of the net but it was deemed offside by the official.

They were also denied a penalty twice in the second period as Thompson was pulled down by Hartley with the referee waving play on, moments later another Stannington player was pulled down in the area but the official once again denied the visitors a spot-kick.

The hard-earned victory lifts Seasiders to 14th place in the Northern Premier League East division, four points clear of the relegation zone.

A very pleased Michael Coulson said: “It was a very good professional performance against a good solid Heaton Stannington side.

"Sometimes a 1-0 victory is the best way to win to boost confidence in the side.

"Everybody from 1 to 16 wanted that today and it means a lot to everybody in the changing room.”