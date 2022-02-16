Joint-manager Nathan Haslam: Celtic trip is another opportunity to gain momentum in NPL Premier play-off push

Lewis Hawkins, left, is congratulated by Josh MacDonald after scoring the first goal in the 2-2 draw at home to NPL Premier leaders Matlock Town Photo by Brian Murfield

The Seasiders' joint-manager took plenty of heart following that 2-2 draw with the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division league leaders and hopes that his side can build on that at Bower Fold, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby are still in strong play-off contention and victory on Saturday would go a long way to keeping the race for the top five spots heated heading into the final two months of the season.

"I don't think it will be as windy in Manchester as it was in Whitby last week," Haslam joked. "Ultimately it's another opportunity for us.

"We were really happy with that performance on Saturday and we said to the lads that we left nothing out there. Unfortunately, it was a draw and we couldn't get three points but me and Lee (Bullock) couldn't have asked any more of them."

The Blues head into Saturday's clash having only managed to pick up seven points from the last 27 available in the Northern Premier League.

But confidence is high at the Towbar Express Stadium and the top spots in the division are far from set in stone.