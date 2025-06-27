Nathan Thomas leaves Whitby Town to take up coaching job

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:14 BST
Nathan Thomas has left Whitby Town to take up coaching jobplaceholder image
Nathan Thomas has left Whitby Town to take up coaching job
Whitby Town coach and player Nathan Thomas has left the Towbar Express Stadium after taking up a job opportunity elsewhere.

The 30-year-old, who played youth football for Sunderland and Newcastle United, joined the Seasiders during the 2023-24 season from Marske United and accumulated 48 appearances for Whitby, scoring on 14 occasions across his two years with the club.

He followed in the footsteps of Gary Liddle, taking up a coaching opportunity during a lengthy injury lay-off.

But with an opportunity arising elsewhere for the former Hartlepool and Carlisle winger, Thomas had called time on his spell at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Liddle said: "I'd like to thank Nathan for his time with us both playing and coaching.

"He has now taken up an opportunity in a different part of the country which wouldn't make working with us viable anymore.

"We wish him the best of luck in his future career."

