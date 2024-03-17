Nathan Thomas secures a point for hosts Whitby Town against Bradford Park Avenue

Nathan Thomas levels for Whitby Town at home to Bradford Park Avenue to earn the 1-1 draw. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Jordan Preston's opener had given Danny Whittaker's men the lead but Thomas's leveller in the first half's dying moments at the Towbar Express Stadium ensured Nathan Haslam's side took at least something from the game, writes Liam Ryder.

Town looked bright early on, with Thomas' direct running causing problems. Whitby's pace in attack posed a few questions for the Avenue backline, with Thomas being the focal point.

A quick burst led to him curling an effort narrowly wide before he tested Jordan Flavell in the visitors’ goal after a fantastic long kick from Shane Bland played Thomas in on goal.

Max Howells (second from left) is thanked for the cross leading to Thomas' goal.

But they fell behind after 31 minutes. It was a simple enough finish for Preston after Whitby had failed to clear their lines, and the forward fired into the roof of the net to open the scoring.

As the clock struck 40, Whitby did find an equaliser though. It came from Thomas, who got onto the end of Max Howells' cross following some neat footwork from the on-loan Middlesbrough youngster.

After the break, it was Bradford who made a positive start; Edy Maieco forcing Bland into a strong left-handed save, and Adrien Thibaut also be halted by the Town shot-stopper.

At the other end, Howells and Thomas went close for the Seasiders, but they were denied by Flavell in between the sticks.

Coleby Shepherd on the ball for the Blues against Bradford PA.

Jacob Gratton went close after breaking forwards from deep, while Daniel Rowe came ever so close to putting Town ahead following a corner, however Flavell made a fantastic reaction save to tip his header over the crossbar towards the end of the match.