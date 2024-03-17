Nathan Thomas secures a point for hosts Whitby Town against Bradford Park Avenue

Nathan Thomas' equaliser handed Whitby Town a draw as the wide man's emphatic finish earned his side a share of the spoils against Bradford (Park Avenue) in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 17th Mar 2024, 09:55 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 09:55 GMT
Nathan Thomas levels for Whitby Town at home to Bradford Park Avenue to earn the 1-1 draw. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDNathan Thomas levels for Whitby Town at home to Bradford Park Avenue to earn the 1-1 draw. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Nathan Thomas levels for Whitby Town at home to Bradford Park Avenue to earn the 1-1 draw. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Jordan Preston's opener had given Danny Whittaker's men the lead but Thomas's leveller in the first half's dying moments at the Towbar Express Stadium ensured Nathan Haslam's side took at least something from the game, writes Liam Ryder.

Town looked bright early on, with Thomas' direct running causing problems. Whitby's pace in attack posed a few questions for the Avenue backline, with Thomas being the focal point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A quick burst led to him curling an effort narrowly wide before he tested Jordan Flavell in the visitors’ goal after a fantastic long kick from Shane Bland played Thomas in on goal.

Most Popular
Max Howells (second from left) is thanked for the cross leading to Thomas' goal.Max Howells (second from left) is thanked for the cross leading to Thomas' goal.
Max Howells (second from left) is thanked for the cross leading to Thomas' goal.

But they fell behind after 31 minutes. It was a simple enough finish for Preston after Whitby had failed to clear their lines, and the forward fired into the roof of the net to open the scoring.

As the clock struck 40, Whitby did find an equaliser though. It came from Thomas, who got onto the end of Max Howells' cross following some neat footwork from the on-loan Middlesbrough youngster.

After the break, it was Bradford who made a positive start; Edy Maieco forcing Bland into a strong left-handed save, and Adrien Thibaut also be halted by the Town shot-stopper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the other end, Howells and Thomas went close for the Seasiders, but they were denied by Flavell in between the sticks.

Coleby Shepherd on the ball for the Blues against Bradford PA.Coleby Shepherd on the ball for the Blues against Bradford PA.
Coleby Shepherd on the ball for the Blues against Bradford PA.

Jacob Gratton went close after breaking forwards from deep, while Daniel Rowe came ever so close to putting Town ahead following a corner, however Flavell made a fantastic reaction save to tip his header over the crossbar towards the end of the match.

Ultimately, Town had to settle for a point, but things could have been a whole lot worse had the linesman not come to Whitby's rescue late on when he flagged Thibaut for offside after he had prodded the ball into the net at the back post.

Related topics:WhitbyWhitby TownBradfordPark Avenue