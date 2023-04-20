National League North play-off chasers Scarborough Athletic face crucial clash at Telford
Boro make their last National League North away trip of the season this Saturday, to relegated AFC Telford United, aiming for a win to boost their play-off hopes.
Despite losing their last four home games, the Seadogs are still well placed to claim a play-off place, to round off a magnificent debut season at this level, writes Steve Adamson.
Bottom side AFC Telford have only won six of their 44 league games, and are already relegated, but they have picked up a couple of good wins in recent games, and still get good support at their impressive New Bucks Head stadium, with average crowds of 1,180, despite just three home wins all season.
Their best result of a poor season was a 4-0 home win against Bradford PA in March.
King’s Lynn and Fylde are contesting the title, with Chester assured of third place. Brackley are fourth, but behind them, only four points separate fifth placed Boro from Spennymoor in 13th place.
Brackley, who are two points ahead of Boro, head to 10th-placed Buxton, who are only two points behind the Seadogs, while sixth-placed Alfreton, who are a point behind Athletic and have a game in hand, are at home to a Blyth side battling against the drop.
Seventh-placed Gloucester City face a tricky trip north to tackle relegation-battling Farsley, eighth-placed Darlington host leaders King’s Lynn, ninth-placed Curzon Ashton, who also have a game in hand, entertain Boston United, 11th-placed Chorley welcome Peterborough Sports, 12th-placed Kidderminster are at Southport and 13th-placed Spennymoor are at Banbury United.
Boro will be without skipper Michael Coulson, whose knee injury means he now joins Luca Colville and Ciaran McGuckin in missing the last few games of the campaign.
The Valley Bar Seadogs have two coaches going to the game.
Telephone 07598 931 572 for details.FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES
AFC TELFORD UNITED (24th)
Curzon Ashton (H) L 2-3
Banbury United (A) W 2-1
Peterborough Sports (H) L 0-1
Brackley Town (A) W 2-1
Gloucester City (H) L 0-4
Kidderminster Harr (A) L 0-3
BORO (5th)
Southport (H) L 0-1
Kettering Town (A) D 1-1
Peterborough Sports (A) W 1-0
Curzon Ashton (H) L 0-1
Chorley (A) W 3-2
Buxton (H) L 0-1