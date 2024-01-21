Neil Thomas hits four in West Pier’s 12-1 win against their reserve team

West Pier moved level on points with Edgehill at the top of the Scarborough & District Football League table after a 12-1 home win against West Pier Reserves, the only game to survive the icy weather.

Dec Richardson scored a hat-trick for Pier against their reserves.

Pier have played two games more than Edgehill and are behind them on goal difference, but the win at least kept them in touch with the pacesetters.

The experienced Neil Thomas continued his excellent form in front of goal, leading the way with four goals, while Dec Richardson smacked in a hat-trick for the title-chasers.