Neil Thomas’s superb seven fires West Pier to top spot in Scarborough & District Football League

Man of the match Neil Thomas struck a magnificent seven goals as West Pier claimed top spot in the Scarborough & District ​​Football League with a 14-0 home win against AFC Eastfield.

Thomas scored three superb volleys, the pick was from 18 yards with his left foot into the top corner, the impressive Danny Keenaghan added a hat-trick, with Dec Richardson (2), Will Jenkinson and John Grayston also on target.

Pier player-boss Jonny McGough said: “It was only 2-0 at half-time and credit to Eastfield they made life hard for us. Neil Thomas led the line well and scored some really good goals.”

The Eastfield star man was keeper Keane Burnham, without him Pier could have won by at least 20 goals.

John Grayston was on target for West Pier.

Scalby won 8-0 at West Pier Reserves.

Rob Speight opened the scoring and Lewis McGrath added a second, after reacting quickest to a header saved by the keeper. Speight added a third, then Callum Sanderson made it 4-0 at the break.

The latter set up Brandon Payne to add a fifth in the second half, then Sam Foy made it 6-0 with the goal of the game, chipping the Pier keeper from 20 yards out. Payne then hit his second and Scalby boss Steve Marsh switched centre-back Morgan Beal to striker and he repaid him with a great strike from outside the area.

In the Scarborough FA Junior Cup, Edgehill Reserves lost 4-1 at home to Rosedale.

The visitors took the lead early on when Ryan Hewison dispatched from a Harvey Clacherty cross.

Hewison then doubled the lead when a free-kick from Josh Butler wasn’t cleared properly and allowed Hewison to tap in, as the hosts missed a couple of decent chances.

Edgehill started the stronger in the second half but Shaun Spozio got the third for Dale, rounding the keeper after being sent expertly through by Hewison, really pulling the strings in a great captain’s performance.

Edgehill pushed hard and Harley Burling scored from a set piece that landed at his feet and finished neatly, but Dale man of the match Spozio got his second of the game chasing down a backpass and rounding the keeper once again.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: “A special mention to the referee that had a great game and spoke to the players firmly but fairly and commanded the game well.

"Kasey Clegg was our man of the match as he worked tirelessly in midfield.”

Slingsby won 4-1 at home to Bagby & Balk, with James Sawdon netting a hat-trick.

Martin Crick also notched for Slingsby, Bagby’s Joe Burn got their goal.

Goal Sports won 3-2 on penalties at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

Goal Sports led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Dragos Dragan and Evans Sarbeng. Amotherby forced the game to penalties thanks to goals from subs Kieran Wall and Andrew Tiffney.

Billy Bown (Goal Sports) and Riley Howe saved two each, but two efforts blazed over for Amotherby would allow Goal Sports to put the tie to bed.

In the other games, Ryedale Sports defeated Union Rovers 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 and Snainton won 6-1 at home to Newby.