Boss Neil Warnock, Mitch Cook and his fellow Scarborough FC players celebrate promotion to the Football League

The former Boro manager, who infamously secured Scarborough FC’s promotion to the Football League back in 1987 as the Conference champions, bagged eight promotions in his record-breaking managerial career that spanned over 1,600 games and took in clubs like Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City, Queen’s Park Rangers, Leeds United and more recently, Middlesbrough.

Warnock will be joined on stage by a host of former Boro players on the night, whilst Sky Sports presenter and former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton will be putting the questions to Warnock.

“Scarborough was probably my toughest managerial challenge,” said Warnock. “We signed 17 new players and we didn’t start too well, but then things clicked into place and the rest is history.

Neil Warnock is heading back tom Scarborough in November

“I love coming back to Scarborough, I’ve been back many times since leaving the club all them years ago – including the well-documented pre-season visits with some of my clubs since.

“I’m loving the tour so far.

"I really enjoy interacting with the audience and hopefully we’ll see plenty of Scarborough fans in November.”

Tickets are on sale via Scarborough Spa, priced from £32.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad