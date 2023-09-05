Marshall Kelly opens the scoring for Whitby Fishermen's Academy in the 3-1 home win against Ryedale Sports

The home side opened the scoring with Luke McNulty putting away a free-kick.

In the second half McNulty got his second and Jensen Bradbury made it three with 15 minutes to go. Ayton grabbed one back through Ell Spurr but Valley hit back through teenager Jack Scarborough’s excellent run and stunning 40-yard lob.

Mike Hernandez and McNulty shared the Valley man of the match award and Isaac Sands took it for Ayton.

Beckett League action from Heslerton's opening day victory over Lealholm Reserves at Sand Lane. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Rosedale drew 3-3 at home to Snainton.

The Rosedale scorers were Josh Butler, Paul Allsopp and Harvey Clatcherty, with their man of the match Jim Bob Dunn. Snainton’s scorers were star man Dan Simpson (2) and debutant Tyler Richardson.

Union Rovers earned a 3-2 win at home to Kirkdale United, Brandon Read getting brace for the hosts and Matty Jackson also getting on the scoresheet again.

Jamie Allen was the Rovers star man.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy keeper Paul Cull stops a Ryedale effort.

A Union own goal and an Euan Surgenor effort were Kirkdale’s goals, the latter shared the man of the match award with Glen Forrester.

Wombleton roared to an 11-2 win at Bagby & Balk.

Dave Thompson led the way for the early pacesetters with five goals, while Luke Quantock added a hat-trick, Ryan Rivis banged in a double and Keelan Simpson got in on the act bagging one.

Luke Mclaren and Thompson shared the Wombleton man of the match award.

Both Bagby goals were Paul Connolly penalties.

In Division Two, Amotherby & Swinton Reserves coasted to a 10-2 win at a young Fishburn Park Academy side.

Josh and Oliver Towse netted a hat-trick apiece for the visitors.

Alex Croall grabbed two goals either side of man of the match Oliver Towse grabbing his treble, with Sam Newman and Macauley Lacey the other goalscorers on the day.

Scorers for Park were Harry Coates and Aaron Locker.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy are the early leaders after a 3-1 win at home to Ryedale.

The first half finished without a goal, but in the second half the home side struck three before Jack Vincent scored the sole goal for Ryedale, whose star man was Ryan Taylor.

Josh Linsley, Marshal Kelly and Brad Dowson scored Whitby Fishermen’s goals.

Goalsports travelled to Sinnington and won 1-0 thanks to Brad Cawkwell converting from the spot.

Cawkwell also nearly doubled the lead late on, but it wasn’t to be.

Man of the match for Goalsports was centre midfielder Josh Bown.

Heslerton won 4-2 at home to newcomers Lealholm Reserves.

The Heslerton scorers were star man Jordan Anderson (2), Morgan Kendrew and Jake Allardice. Man of the match Alfie Jackson scored both the visitors’ goals,

Goldsborough drew 3-3 with Slingsby.