New Bridlington Town manager Adrian Costello set for home opener against Sheffield FC

Adrian Costello has taken over as the Bridlington Town manager after the resignation of Mike Thompson on Sunday evening. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Costello, who was Hull City Ladies manager before joining the club, offers a wealth of coaching experience, including abroad in Sweden.

He steps up having been assistant manager since the start of the season and will now be assisted by goalkeeper coach Ron Milham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new boss released a statement on Tuesday night.

Adrian Costello, left, red shirt and standing, has taken over as the new Brid Town boss

Costello said: “I feel proud to be asked to take the team and continue the work that Mike had started on the pitch this season.

"He certainly had the team playing with belief and working hard each week for each other.

"The professionalism he brought to the club will be continued as we all bought into his vision back in July.

"Ron will also continue in his role at the club coaching Hitchy and advising me pitch side.

"In addition to him continuing to play I have asked fans favourite Andy Norfolk to assist me in taking the team forward which he has accepted.

"We now look forward to Saturday and all the team look forward to your excellent and continuing support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first task is to earn a positive result at Queensgate against a Sheffield FC team with who Town drew 1-1 at The Home of Football Stadium when Jack Griffin’s superb free-kick cancelled out a 10th-minute opener from Sheffield.

The good news for the Seasiders is that Sheffield’s goalscorer that game Connor Cutts will be suspended, as he was sent off in their last game against Grantham Town after just three minutes.

Sheffield fell to a 3-1 defeat in that game.

It’s been a tricky month for Brid with a superb 2-2 draw away to league leaders Worksop earning them just one point from a possible 12 in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they have been dragged down to 15th position.

With a worryingly third worst goal difference in the division (-19), the topic of relegation is on some fans' lips.

Nevertheless, three points against Sheffield would see them go above the visitors in the table.