The football competition will be staged at Eastway Playing Fields in Eastfield, YO11 3LS.

The group stages of the event commence at 11am on Saturday and the winning team will be presented with an annual cup.

Andy’s Man Club will be attending the event with an awareness stall and a donation from the proceeds will be supporting their vital ongoing work.

AFC Eastfield will also be launching their new home kit at the tournament and a barbecue will be available for both players and supporters.

There are still opportunities for additional teams to enter the competition, the deadline is Wednesday August 3 before 5pm.