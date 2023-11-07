New keeper Kyle Outhart shines as Snainton sink Rosedale in Ryedale Hospital Cup shoot-out

Heslerton's Tommy Palmer wins a header against Slingsby. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Rosedale struck early and went 2-0 up the first 15 minutes.

After 20 minutes Dan Simpson replied for the hosts, writes Dan Lewis.

Joe Milner’s corner found the head of Regan Hewitt to make it 2-2.

Jake Allardice was the Heslerton man of the match.

Rosedale then went ahead again after some sloppy defending.

Simpson then turned provider with a pinpoint cross onto Tyler Richardson’s head to make it 3-3 at half-time.

In the second half Snainton missed a number of chances, then with 20 minutes to go Rosedale punished them with a goal from a corner.

Simpson then rescued the home side with 10 minutes left with a well placed finish.

The game went to penalties, and new keeper Kyle Outhart came to the rescue with two brilliant saves to help Snainton progress to the next round.

Shawn Spozio scored twice for Rosedale, with Alastair Wilkinson and Josh Butler also on target.

Amotherby & Swinton extended their lead at the top of Division One with a seventh successive win, seeing off hosts Bagby & Balk 6-0.

Ryan Gaughan opened the scoring, then top scorer Matthew Bean bagged twice before Macauley Lacey also got a brace off the bench in the second half, with skipper Robin Goforth also netting.

Man of the match for Amotherby was Sam Flinton and Shane Bell for Bagby.

Wombleton Wanderers moved into third place with a 7-1 home win against Union Rovers.

Union went down to 10 men due to multiple injuries and saw the last half an hour out that way.

Man of the match David Thompson bagged four, Ryan Rivis, Paul Cook and Luke McLaren all got the other goals for Wombleton.

Lee Timms got the solitary goal for Union, whose star man was Stuart Corner.

Heslerton drew 1-1 at home to Slingsby in Division Two.

The visitors began well before Heslerton got into their stride with George Ridler finding Morgan Kendrew, but the leading marksman could only shoot across the goal from an acute angle.

Kendrew would then turn provider for Sam Besau, who only just arrived too late to finish a far post cross.

Slingsby looked to counter as they cleared the increased pressure from the home side and though forward James Sawdon was lively, the centre half pairing of Olly Stanton and 17-year-old Tommy Palmer quelled the danger leaving Hessie keeper Simon Clark little troubled.

The home side would finish the first half strongest.

The second half began with much of the similar, Kendrew bringing a fine stop from all of five yards while a break up the other end saw Heslerton in debt to the crossbar as Sawdon’s fine shot cannoned to safety.

The hosts looked to step things up with the introduction of Jack Pinder and on two occasions especially the substitute should really have done better.

The visitors took the lead with a long-range punt from Slingsby centre- back Mike Anderson eluded James Sawdon and Olly Stanton, plus keeper Simon Clark.

Man of the match Jake Allardice won possession before playing in a fine cross into the path of Jack Pinder, who levelled.