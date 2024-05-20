New kitchen from Howdens Game Changer programme set to boost Scarborough Athletic Academy

Paul Exley, Scarborough Athletic Football Development Director and Mick Merrygold, Manager of Howdens Scarborough.

​The Scarborough Athletic Academy Training Ground in Filey was selected to receive a free Howdens kitchen as part of their Game Changer Programme, and the brand new kitchen is now in place.

The kitchen, also known as The Seadog Cafe, is used by the club’s academy volunteers on a matchday to sell food and refreshments to those attending games.

A club spokesperson said: “The significantly improved facilities means being able to serve more and with greater ease, generating more income which supports the Academy.

"A special thanks to Mick Merrygold and the team at the Scarborough branch of Howdens.

Howdens are working alongside the FA, the Scottish FA, and the Irish Football Foundation, to transform hundreds of lower league and grassroots clubhouses through the Game Changer Programme, by providing new kitchen facilities that will become the beating heart of their local communities.

Over three years, they will provide kitchens for 450 clubs across the UK, so lower-league teams have a hub where players and local people can congregate, nurture young talent, and keep the spirit of football alive. Championed by football legends Jill Scott, Chris Kamara, and Julie Fleeting, these new club kitchens present valuable funding opportunities for small teams by giving them the facilities to serve food and drink.