Local youngsters Billy Ripley, left and Coby Scotter, on the ball, impressed as subs against Farsley. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Bridlington Town club secretary Gavin Branton was full of confidence for the new-look Seasiders after their impressive performance in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against National League North outfit Farsley Celtic.

Despite being without key players such as Michael Coulson, Nathan Doyle and Benn Lewis, the youthful hosts were leading 1-0 until Lewis Turner’s 75th-minute deflected shot.

Branton and goalkeeping coach Marc Wain were both in buoyant mood after the Farsley draw..

Branton said: "It’s all about minutes in legs really but each performance wants to build on the next as we go towards August 3 which is the big one, the FA Cup, then the league beyond (which we don't know the fixtures yet).

Bridlington Town, pictured in action against Scarborough, impressed in a 1-1 home draw against Farlsey Celtic on Saturday.

"For me that was the best performance this season, I think the performances on the field from everybody is lifting and getting better.

"Farsley play two leagues above, Michael Coulson, Nathan Doyle and Benn Lewis were all unavailable, Pete Davidson is just getting back in so all these people would be there or thereabouts."

Wain was also full of praise for loanee keeper Owen Grainger.

The goalkeeping coach said: “"We got Owen in through Leeds United on loan, his distribution is superb and he is a really humble kid.

"Leeds rate him really highly so it’s good for him to come out and get experience in men’s football, since he has come in he has done really well.”

Wain was also hugely impressed with the display put in by the Seasiders team.

He added: "I said to Denny (Ingram) after the game that’s the best, shape-wise, that we have looked so far, we looked really comfortable and settled. You’ve got to take into account that it is effectively a new side, we have five or six from last year and it’s a big transition period.

"Denny has had four weeks on the training pitch now, so it’s going to take a little bit of time it’s not going to happen overnight, but for the majority of it today we were the better side.

"We have personnel now who want the ball, we want to play football now the right way, front-foot football. Give the fans something exciting to watch, so they can enjoy watching Brid Town."

Brid Town will now play host to Hallam on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, followed by a home clash with Beverley Town on Tuesday night, 7.30pm kick-off.