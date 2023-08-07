New-look Bridlington Town slip to FA Cup loss in opener at Bishop Auckland

Andy Norfolk was forced off with an injury in the FA Cup loss at Bishop Auickland.

Adrian Costello handed debuts to Adam Stockhill, Finlay Southcoat and Glen Sani while Jack Walters and Pete Davidson missed out through hamstring injuries, writes Ben Edwards.

Cameron Cunningham also served his first game of a two-match suspension.

The Seasiders conceded just six minutes into the new campaign, Marcus Giles’ curled effort from the edge of the penalty area taking a huge deflection, giving James Hitchcock no chance.

Adam Stockhill's Town debut was ended prematurely through injury in the second half at Bishop Auckland.

Three minutes later Hitchcock pulled off a great save from point-blank range, as the hosts broke the Brid defence before Benjamin Errington shot.

A couple of minutes later Costello was forced to make his first change of the game, with Andy Norfolk (an injury doubt before the game) deciding he couldn’t continue. On in his place was midfield terrier Tom Algar.

Brid then countered quickly through Ali Aydemir, who laid the ball off to Sani running through on the left flank, but the striker put the visitors’ first chance of the game over the bar on his left foot.

Hitchcock pulled off yet another great save, as Giles turned and shot in the penalty area. From the resulting corner, it was Hitchcock again who showed great reflexes to keep the ball out from point-blank range - the shot stopper keeping his side in the game.

Aydemir laid the ball off to Algar, but his shot from range was tame and straight at Ryan Catterick, whose first test of the game was very comfortable.

New skipper James Williamson gave the Seasiders a lifeline when he made a goal-line clearance, as the ball was pulled back to Louis Johnson, who was denied by the Town centre-back.

Jack Bulless blocked a low Emmington cross for a Bishop corner. Central defender Danni Lay attempted an audacious effort with the outside of his foot, though he flicked it over Hitchcock’s bar.

Sani found himself with a golden chance to make it 1-1 on the brink of half-time, but fired straight at Catterick one-on-one. Shortly later Algar’s effort from 18 yards hit Sani.

It was the hosts who had the final chance of the half, a dinked effort from the left narrowly missing the bar.

Bishop continued to show their dominance in the second half, doubling the advantage just two minutes in when Dean Texton tapped home from close range.

Town’s second clear-cut chance came two minutes later, as Southcoat was played in behind on the left, but fired wide of the right post.

Stockhill then received treatment following a strong challenge in the first half, and couldn’t continue any more. Alex Markham replaced the 17-year old in Town’s second enforced change of the game, Benn Lewis switching to left-back.

Giles’ powerful curling effort was blocked for a corner. The inswinger found Errington, but he was stretching and headed wide.

Sani did really well to win a free-kick 30 yards from goal towards the right, as he held off a defender who was pulling his shirt. Algar whipped it perfectly towards Bulless, who should’ve scored at the back post but put his free header wide. Craig Gott’s brilliant volley from the edge of the area flew just wide of the left post.

One final throw of the dice saw Jake Martindale enter the pitch for the final 20 minutes, Eddie Rogerson making way. Any hope was killed just two minutes later, as Bulless tripped Johnson in the 18-yard box and a penalty was awarded. Gott slotted the ball coolly into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards to confirm Bishop's progression into the FA Cup Preliminary Round.