Thornton Le Dale Under-12s have won their league title.

After a highly competitive campaign, Thornton-le-Dale defeated the Scarborough and District Minor League title holders West Pier Juniors twice, losing only one league match all season.

The new-look Thornton side exceeded all of their early expectations with their league title victory and they remain in contention for a League Cup final with the match set to be held at Scarborough Athletic FC's Flamingo Land Stadium, at a date yet to be confirmed.

Thornton Coach Daz Ellis said, "We can't put into words how proud we are of this group of lads. Having come together in July their development and team spirit has been second to none. Their league success is thoroughly deserved and it's been a pleasure for myself and Ben to see the lads get the rewards for their hard work.”

After losing a few players who had either moved up a year or moved on to other clubs, the Thornton-le-Dale Under-12s side were in jeopardy of having to withdraw from the Scarborough and District Minor League.

Thankfully local parents Ben Robinson and Daz Ellis, whose sons both play for the side, were able to recruit additional players and took over the coaching of the new-look team, ensuring the local village side were able to continue.