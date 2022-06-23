New one-division Scarborough & District Saturday Football League offer flexibility on kick-off times to teams

Westover Wasps won Division Two last season. This season the Saturday League has moved to a one-division format

With the Scarborough Sunday League having folded several weeks ago there is more space in the sporting weekend for matches, so the Scarborough Saturday League is offering their clubs the option of kicking off up to 24 hours after the traditional Saturday 2pm kick-off time.

League secretary John Orrah said: “We’ll be running one division this season with 10 teams. The league’s matches can now be played over a weekend.

“Games can kick off up to 24 hours after the standard 2pm Saturday if both teams agree.”

With no Sunday League matches for the first time in 51 years in the Scarborough & District area, this leaves an opening for Saturday League teams to switch some matches to a Sunday.

Orrah added: “We are still open for new teams to apply for the Saturday League and hopefully the flexibility of kick-offs will attract a few more sides to join the league for next season.

“Match kick-off times can also be brought forward to allow local players to watch Scarborough Athletic home matches, in the National League North, that would kick off at 3pm at the Flamingo Land Stadium.”