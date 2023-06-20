News you can trust since 1882
New Scarborough Athletic FC home red kit revealed at The Tow Bar

Scarborough Athletic FC launched their new home kit at a special event at The Tow Bar.​
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST
Boro show off their new home Adidas kit at The Tow Bar launch event.Boro show off their new home Adidas kit at The Tow Bar launch event.
Boro show off their new home Adidas kit at The Tow Bar launch event.

As well as launching the new kit, local band The Feens and DJ Griff were there to entertain the crowds.

A club statement said: “The kit features a therma-patch club badge: enhancing the appearance and performance of our beloved badge.

"As well as featuring the classic Adidas 3 stripe and their new style logo. Sizes stocked: age 5-6 up to 3XL.”

Boro fans and players line up at the new kit launch at The Tow Bar.Boro fans and players line up at the new kit launch at The Tow Bar.
Boro fans and players line up at the new kit launch at The Tow Bar.
As well as being available to buy via the club website the home kit is available at the Boro Shop at One Stop, Huntriss Row, open daily 7am-10pm.

Fans can also collect their season tickets at the club shop this Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Passes will also be available to collect at pre-season games.

