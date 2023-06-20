Boro show off their new home Adidas kit at The Tow Bar launch event.

As well as launching the new kit, local band The Feens and DJ Griff were there to entertain the crowds.

A club statement said: “The kit features a therma-patch club badge: enhancing the appearance and performance of our beloved badge.

"As well as featuring the classic Adidas 3 stripe and their new style logo. Sizes stocked: age 5-6 up to 3XL.”

Boro fans and players line up at the new kit launch at The Tow Bar.

As well as being available to buy via the club website the home kit is available at the Boro Shop at One Stop, Huntriss Row, open daily 7am-10pm.

Fans can also collect their season tickets at the club shop this Friday from 5pm to 7pm.