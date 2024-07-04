New signing Michael Coulson excited by fresh challenge at Bridlington Town

New signing Michael Coulson is excited by a fresh challenge at Bridlington Town

New Bridlington Town recruit Michael Coulson is excited for the new challenge ahead playing for the Seasiders this season.

Forward Coulson, who finished last season with Farsley in the National League North, but has also played for Barnsley and York City earlier in his career, will be up against familiar foes this Saturday when Brid kick off their pre-season against Scarborough Athletic in the annual Dave Holland Memorial Trophy clash, 1pm kick-off.

Entry to this game, and all Town's home pre-season matches is free. The kick-off time has changed due to the England v Switzerland Euro 24 quarter-final kicking off at 5pm, the Town clubhouse will be open after the friendly.

Coulson, when asked about his move to Town after Saturday’s open training session at Queensgate, said: "I am very excited about it, it’s a new challenge and one I am really looking forward to. It reminds me of when I came back to Scarborough with a new challenge there and things went well. Last time I was in this league, we got promoted, I was player of the year and got 40 goals so no pressure!

"I just met the lads for a second time and they are a great group of lads.

“It’s great that Brid have been able to let the supporters come down today (and see the players training), hopefully we will have a really good turnout for the game against Scarborough.”

Town have also boosted their squads with the signing of another former Scarborough Athletic player in Matty Bowman.

A club statement said: “Matty can play left or right sided full-back and wingback, and is the son of former Brid Town player and manager John Bowman.”