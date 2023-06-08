Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy last season

The league’s AGM is being held at the Railway Club on Tuesday June 27, 8pm start, and Eastfield and Westover will be attending to put forward their applications to join the league, with another couple of teams rumoured to be showing interest in applying for the 2023-24 season.

All insurances for each club - team and public liability – are going to be covered by the league for next season.

Any club interested in applying to become part of the league can do so for just a £10 deposit – and help will be provided by the league’s management committee and North Riding FA to any club wishing to join.

West Pier take on Edgehill.

Applications are welcomed from all clubs, including past members of the league.

Games are very flexible, can be played any day, any time, as long as both teams agree. All cup finals are staged at The Flamingo Land Stadium.

The possibility of a new format to league fixtures is being discussed, with a view to providing clubs with more competitive matches.

For any enquiries, or to register interest in applying, email [email protected], or visit the Scarborough and District Saturday League Facebook page where you can message the league. Alternatively, send a direct message on Twitter - @ScarbDistSatLge