News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’

New teams set to hand Saturday ​League a double boost

At least two new teams will be hoping to be accepted into the Scarborough & District Saturday Football League at their Annual General Meeting later this month, with the league hopeful more teams may also look to sign up.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy last seasonEdgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy last season
Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy last season

The league’s AGM is being held at the Railway Club on Tuesday June 27, 8pm start, and Eastfield and Westover will be attending to put forward their applications to join the league, with another couple of teams rumoured to be showing interest in applying for the 2023-24 season.

All insurances for each club - team and public liability – are going to be covered by the league for next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any club interested in applying to become part of the league can do so for just a £10 deposit – and help will be provided by the league’s management committee and North Riding FA to any club wishing to join.

West Pier take on Edgehill.West Pier take on Edgehill.
West Pier take on Edgehill.
Most Popular

Applications are welcomed from all clubs, including past members of the league.

Games are very flexible, can be played any day, any time, as long as both teams agree. All cup finals are staged at The Flamingo Land Stadium.

The possibility of a new format to league fixtures is being discussed, with a view to providing clubs with more competitive matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For any enquiries, or to register interest in applying, email [email protected], or visit the Scarborough and District Saturday League Facebook page where you can message the league. Alternatively, send a direct message on Twitter - @ScarbDistSatLge

Related topics:Football LeagueScarboroughAGM