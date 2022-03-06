Newby won a 12-goal League Cup thriller against Seamer

In a tie switched to Seamer's ground, the latter started the better, playing some good football on a bobbly pitch and after 15 minutes they went ahead after a cross was turned in by Danny Appleby.

Seamer then doubled their lead five minutes later through Mexican ace Mauricio Arroniz.

Newby started to get back into the game and after a perfect delivery from Charlie Doubfire-Langfield found Josh Kelly who met it with a bullet header to score.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Wilson sparkled for Edgehill in their league win against Scalby

Just before half-time Kelly found the ball in the box and squeezed the ball into the corner to equalise.

Almost straight from the second-half kick-off Newby failed to clear their lines and Seamer scrambled the ball home to make it 3-2 through Kris Tate.

Newby upped their game, Kelly finding Cal Andrews who coolly slotted in for 3-3.

Seamer were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Danny Price was dismissed for a late challenge, but It didn't stop Appleby making it 4-3 eight minutes later.

Newby threw everything at Seamer looking for the equaliser and looked like going out, but after a good move down the right Sam Hampton was played in and turned to smash the equaliser into the roof of the net with the last kick of game to take the tie into extra-time.

The game was wide open in extra-time, Wayne Shaw was put through on goal and finished smartly to put Newby in front.

Kelly then raced onto a through-ball to seal his hat-trick, and the win was sealed when Cal Andrews pulled the ball back for veteran Simon MacDonald to hit an unstoppable volley into the top corner from just inside the box.

Seamer grabbed a late consolation goal through Jenson Bradbury, but the game was already won.

Hampton and Kelly were named men of the match for Newby.

Itis Itis Rovers won 7-2 at West Pier Reserves to book their place in the next round.

Mike Barker and Luke Jones bagged a hat-trick apiece, a 25-yard free-kick from Jones being the pick of the bunch as it fizzed into the top corner of the net.

Ellis Howley rounded off the scoring for the away side with a tidy finish in the bottom corner.

Martin Cooper had pulled it back to 2-1 with a great strike, and the same player also made it 3-2 just before half-time with a goal direct from a corner.

Rovers boss Curtis Rose said: "Jones was man of the match but every single player was brilliant today and I couldn't fault anyone."

Pier player-manager Will Jenkinson said: "We had quite a depleted team missing five key players we came out the second half and were the better team for 25 minutes and spurned quite a few chances, Martin Cooper with a glorious one after a cross from myself.

"We then found ourselves having to make a few changes as I went off injured and Sam Garnett had to leave, then keeper Scott Wardman got injured.

"Credit to the Itis Itis lads they deserved to win on the whole. We had quite a few young lads who can only benefit from that. I thought Ross Pllu played very well in his first game for the club."

Edgehill went top of the Saturday League Division One table with an 8-3 home success against Scalby.

Sean Exley put the home side 2-0 up within five minutes, Luke Rees added a further two, with journeyman Joel Ramm getting on the scoresheet after fine work from Tommy Wilson.

Exley completed his hat-trick right on half-time.

In the second half Tommy Wilson and the evergreen Gary Thomas grabbed a goal each.

Scalby deservedly pulled three goals back in the second half, as they were a much better team than in the opening period, playing better football. Zam Deans, Callum Sanderson and Matty Bourne notched for the villagers Morgan Beal was man of the match for Scalby, closely followed by Bourne.

Men of match for Edgehill were Wilson and Tyson Stubbings, both playing out wide.

Edgehill Reserves also claimed victory, with a depleted side earning a 3-1 Division Two win at Newlands Reserves.

Young winger Joseph Fergus scored twice for the victors with veteran Gary Hepples also on target, Kieran Wade scored for the home side.

Boss Steve Clegg said; "We had 11 men including three retired players in their 40s to whom we are very grateful for helping the club out

"Central midfielders Gary Hepples and Tyler Richardson were joint man of the match."

Conner Fiddy was man of the match for Newlands.

Filey Town Reserves won 5-0 at home to Goal Sports.

Dan Kempson opened the scoring with a bullet header from a corner, then Tom Haxby doubled the lead with a great free-kick.

Jonny Keeble then went through to add a third with a well-placed finish.

The second half saw Joe Gage and sub James Pinder add to the lead with neat finishes.

Filey had much more intensity and looked improved against a battling Goal Sports.